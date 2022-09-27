17-year-old shot in Milwaukee, 19th and Rogers
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old boy was shot near 19th and Rogers Tuesday evening, Sept. 27.
Police said the shots were fired around 5:30 p.m.
The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive.
Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.