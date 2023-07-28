16th and Locust shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

article

A 38-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 16th and Locust on Friday, July 28.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 11 a.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Occupants of a vehicle approached the victim and fired shots striking the victim, who was on foot. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds.

Police are looking for the people responsible. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips App.