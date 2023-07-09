15th and Meinecke shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

article

A 60-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 15th and Meinecke on Sunday morning, July 9.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are looking for the person who shot him.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.