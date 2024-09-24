$150,000 Powerball ticket sold in Wautoma

article

The Brief For the second time in 2024, a winning $150,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Wautoma retailer. The first time this happened at the Family Fil was for the March 30 drawing.



A winning $150,000 Powerball ticket was sold at the Family Fil on State Highway 21 in Wautoma for the Monday, Sept. 23, drawing, Wisconsin Lottery officials announced on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

A news release said this is the second time in 2024 the Family Fil has sold a winning $150,000 Powerball ticket. The first time was for the March 30 drawing.

Monday night's winning ticket matched four of five winning numbers (15-21-25-37-45) plus the Powerball (19). The winning play included the $1 Power Play on the ticket turning a $50,000 win into a $150,000 because of the 3X multiplier.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball drawing is $223 million.

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be include in the drawing.

The odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130. For the $1 Power Play add-on option, the odds of a 3X multiplier being drawn on Monday night were 1:3.3.