15-year-old Milwaukee girl critically missing, last seen with unknown man

By
Published  January 11, 2026 8:15am CST
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Esther Prado

The Brief

    • Police are looking for a critically missing Milwaukee girl, 15-year-old Esther Prado.
    • She was last seen after midnight on Sunday, Jan 11, near Sumac and Fillmore.
    • She was last seen with an unknown male.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl, Esther Prado.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Esther Prado has a height of 5'3" and weighs about 120lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing pink pajamas.

Esther was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at about 12:30 a.m. near Sumac and Fillmore (near 43rd Street). She was last seen with an unknown male.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 6 at 414-935-7262.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information and picture.

