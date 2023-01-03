14th and Kilbourn shooting; man wounded, no arrests

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Jan. 2 near 14th and Kilbourn. It happened at approximately at 10 p.m.

The victim, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of a life-threatening injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.