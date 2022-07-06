14th and Clarke shooting: Milwaukee police arrest 37-year-old man

article

Milwaukee police say a robbery led to a 56-year-old man being shot near 14th and Clarke on Tuesday evening, July 5.

Officials say the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. The shooting victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

A 37-year-old man was arrested, officials say. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.