14th and North shooting: Teen injured

Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured near 14th and North around 11:20 a.m. Monday, August 23.

The victim, a 16-year-old male, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

