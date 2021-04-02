14-year-old boy battling leukemia dies after contracting COVID-19

A 14-year-old boy already battling leukemia has died after contracting the coronavirus.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office confirms the teen tested position for COVID-19 back in November before passing away on Thursday, April 1. The office is expected to release reports on Friday with more information about that child's death.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee County health officials say cases have been on the rise since March 15 -- most notably among children.

Officials say over the past week there have been 143 new confirmed cases in children in Milwaukee County. Ages ranged from infant to 18 years old. They say the cause of this spike could be due to a variety of reasons -- like the return to school, spring sports, or spread break travel.

With this news comes the urgency to get the COVID-19 vaccine to children as soon as possible.

"Currently at Children's, we are sending out invitations for people to schedule their vaccines and we're asking for a lot of patients as we try to get these vaccines in arms as fast as we can," said. Dr. Smriti Khare, President of Primary Care for Children’s Wisconsin.

The vaccine is not yet available for most children. However, Pfizer just released data this week that shows in clinical trials, their vaccine is 100% effective in protecting kids between 12 and 15 years old.

Dr. Khare and hospital leaders are urging parents to get their teens vaccinated once they are eligible.

Shots open up to the general public 16 and older in Wisconsin on Monday, April 5.