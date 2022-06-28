13th and Nash shooting; Milwaukee man wounded, police seek gunman

article

A 48-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 13th and Nash on Tuesday morning, June 28.

Officials say the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee police are looking for the gunman.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.