13th and Nash shooting; Milwaukee man wounded, police seek gunman
MILWAUKEE - A 48-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 13th and Nash on Tuesday morning, June 28.
Officials say the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Milwaukee police are looking for the gunman.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.