13th and Atkinson, pedestrian struck, driver fled

Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that happened Thursday, May 11 near 13th and Atkinson. It happened around 9:10 p.m.

Police say a pedestrian was walking across Atkinson Avenue when a vehicle traveling westbound collided with the pedestrian. The pedestrian, a 37-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The driver fled the scene in the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips