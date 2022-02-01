A unique art exhibit returns to Racine!

Jessica Zalewski from the Racine Art Museum joins FOX6 WakeUp to give us a "Peep" as this year's exhibit.

About RAM 13th Annual International PEEPS Art Exhibition (website)

Beginning April 7, RAM will present the thirteenth edition of the popular exhibition showcasing art made from or inspired by adorably colorful marshmallow PEEPS®. Artists of all ages are invited to participate by creating PEEPS art for the only museum competition of its kind in the world. Entry is FREE and open to all individuals, families, groups, and organizations.

Entries must be dropped off on days the museum is open, Noon – 4:00 pm, or shipped to arrive between Wednesday, March 16 and Saturday, March 26, Noon – 4:00 pm at the Racine Art Museum along with a completed entry form.