MPD: 13-year-old boy shot, wounded in Milwaukee, suspects sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night, Nov. 22 near 104th Street and Jonen Street. It happened around 7:55 p.m. 

Police say a 13-year-old boy was in his bedroom when he was shot. He was treated at the scene by the Milwaukee Fire Department.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

