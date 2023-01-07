Expand / Collapse search

12th and Wright shooting; Milwaukee man wounded, shooter sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 61-year-old man was shot and wounded near 12th and Wright on the city's north side on Friday evening, Jan. 6. 

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are seeking the shooter. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.