12th and Wright shooting; Milwaukee man wounded, shooter sought

Milwaukee police say a 61-year-old man was shot and wounded near 12th and Wright on the city's north side on Friday evening, Jan. 6.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are seeking the shooter.

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.