12-year-old Parker County girl shoots father after plotting with friend to murder families, sheriff says

A 12-year-old Weatherford girl and her father have been hospitalized with gun shot wounds after sheriff's deputies say the girl plotted for weeks with a friend to murder their families.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier says the deputies were called to a shooting with a 12-year-old girl lying in the street with a gun shot wound to the head, her 38-year-old father was found in the house shot in the abdomen.

Investigators believe the girl shot her father, fled the scene and then shot herself.

Both the girl and her father were flown to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The Parker County Sheriff's Office says they later discovered the 12-year-old had planned to murder her family and pets with another young girl from Lufkin.

The Lufkin girl also planned to murder her father, but decided not to go through with it, according to deputies.

Investigators say the girl planned to drive to Lufkin and run away to Georgia with the second suspect.

The Lufkin girl has been charged with criminal conspiracy in the planning of the murder plot by Parker County.

Lufkin Police are also investigating the incident.

"Due to the injuries, the age of the juveniles and the sensitive case matter, information released regarding this case will be limited," said Sheriff Authier.