$112,668 winning Fast Play lottery ticket sold in West Allis

article

The Brief A shopper at a West Allis won the $112,668 jackpot on a "Platinum Payout" Fast Play ticket on Thursday. The winning ticket was purchased at the Pick n' Save at 108th and Cleveland. The Fast Play Progressive Jackpot can be won as soon as the person buys the ticket.



It was a quick, and big, win for a shopper in West Allis.

On Thursday, Feb. 26, a shopper at the Pick ‘n Save at 108th and Cleveland won $112,668 or 100% of the Fast Play Progressive Jackpot by purchasing a "Platinum Payout" Fast Play ticket.

Fast Play Progressive Jackpot

What we know:

The Fast Play Progressive Jackpot can be won as soon as a ticket is purchased.

The Progressive Jackpot amount won depends on the ticket price purchased by the player. $1 tickets win 10% of the Progressive Jackpot, $2 tickets win 20%, $5 tickets win 50%, and $10 tickets win 100%.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The odds

By the numbers:

The odds of winning the Fast Play Progressive Jackpot are 1 in 240,000. Printed on each Fast Play ticket is the amount of the estimated jackpot when the ticket is sold and how much of that estimated jackpot the ticket could win. Players can also win other instant cash prizes on their Fast Play tickets.

The Lottery Fast Play Progressive Jackpot is only available in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Lottery

What we know:

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets more than $599 get a 2% Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.