10th and Atkinson hit-and-run; Milwaukee police seek SUV, driver

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
SUV suspected in hit-and-run crash at 10th and Atkinson, Milwaukee article

SUV suspected in hit-and-run crash at 10th and Atkinson, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to locate an SUV and its driver that are suspected in a hit-and-run crash.

Officials say around 8:40 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, a 13-year-old was walking southbound across W. Atkinson Avenue at N. 10th Street when a white 2000-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling eastbound on Atkinson struck the teen.

The SUV fled the scene eastbound on Atkinson, police say. Officials say the vehicle should have damage to the front end.

If you have information that could help Milwaukee police locate the SUV and its driver, you are urged to call 414-935-7878.

