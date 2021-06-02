10th and Hadley shooting: Milwaukee man wounded

A 36-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound near 10th and Hadley on Wednesday afternoon, June 2, police say.

Officials say the shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. – and the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android