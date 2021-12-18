Expand / Collapse search

10th and Cleveland shooting: Milwaukee man injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 10th and Cleveland around 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17.

The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries. The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

Police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

67th and Burleigh: Vehicle hits building; 3 injured
article

67th and Burleigh: Vehicle hits building; 3 injured

Police are investigating a serious crash that happened near 67th and Burleigh around 8:30 p.m. Friday.