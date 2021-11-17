Expand / Collapse search

104th and Congress double shooting; suspects sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 16 near 104th and Congress. It happened at approximately 10:21 p.m. 

Police say victim #1, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man, does not appear to be an intended target and suffered a minor graze wound.  He did not require medical attention.  Victim #2, a 28-year old Milwaukee man, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. 

 MFD transported the victim to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

