104th and Congress double shooting; suspects sought

Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 16 near 104th and Congress. It happened at approximately 10:21 p.m.

Police say victim #1, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man, does not appear to be an intended target and suffered a minor graze wound. He did not require medical attention. Victim #2, a 28-year old Milwaukee man, suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

MFD transported the victim to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.