$100,000 All or Nothing jackpot win in Waukesha on Friday the 13th

article

The Brief Someone in Waukesha had good luck on Friday the 13th, winning the All or Nothing jackpot for the evening drawing. The ticket was purchased at Foxx View Lanes. On Friday the 13th back in February, someone in Oshkosh also won the All or Nothing jackpot.



Is Friday the 13th an unlucky day? For one person in Waukesha, it was quite a lucky day with an All or Nothing jackpot win!

Good luck on Friday the 13th

What we know:

A winning $100,000 All or Nothing ticket was sold at Foxx View Lanes in Waukesha for the Friday, March 13 evening drawing. The ticket matched 0 of 11 numbers.

And it's not the first time a winning All or Nothing ticket was sold on Friday the 13th this year.

In February for the Friday, Feb. 13 midday drawing, a player matched 11 of 11 numbers to win the All or Nothing $100,000 top prize on a ticket purchased in Oshkosh.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The ultimate Friday the 13th win in Wisconsin happened back on April 13, 2018, when a player won a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize.

All or Nothing

By the numbers:

All or Nothing is a Wisconsin-only Lotto game. The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1:352,716.

Drawings are held seven days a week, twice daily. Tickets must be purchased before 1:30 p.m. for the midday drawing and before 9 p.m. for the evening drawing.

Claiming the winnings

What we know:

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 get a 2% "Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive," up to $100,000.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings.

Information on how to claim a prize is available on the Wisconsin Lottery website. Players can also see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery's mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.