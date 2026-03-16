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$100,000 All or Nothing jackpot win in Waukesha on Friday the 13th

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Published  March 16, 2026 1:22pm CDT
Lottery
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

All or Nothing winning ticket sold in Waukesha

The Brief

    • Someone in Waukesha had good luck on Friday the 13th, winning the All or Nothing jackpot for the evening drawing.
    • The ticket was purchased at Foxx View Lanes.
    • On Friday the 13th back in February, someone in Oshkosh also won the All or Nothing jackpot.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Is Friday the 13th an unlucky day? For one person in Waukesha, it was quite a lucky day with an All or Nothing jackpot win!

Good luck on Friday the 13th

What we know:

A winning $100,000 All or Nothing ticket was sold at Foxx View Lanes in Waukesha for the Friday, March 13 evening drawing. The ticket matched 0 of 11 numbers.

And it's not the first time a winning All or Nothing ticket was sold on Friday the 13th this year.

In February for the Friday, Feb. 13 midday drawing, a player matched 11 of 11 numbers to win the All or Nothing $100,000 top prize on a ticket purchased in Oshkosh.

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The ultimate Friday the 13th win in Wisconsin happened back on April 13, 2018, when a player won a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize.

All or Nothing

By the numbers:

All or Nothing is a Wisconsin-only Lotto game. The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1:352,716.

Drawings are held seven days a week, twice daily. Tickets must be purchased before 1:30 p.m. for the midday drawing and before 9 p.m. for the evening drawing.

Claiming the winnings

What we know:

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 get a 2% "Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive," up to $100,000.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings.

Information on how to claim a prize is available on the Wisconsin Lottery website. Players can also see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery's mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.

The Source: The Wisconsin Lottery sent FOX the information and picture.

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