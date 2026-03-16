$100,000 All or Nothing jackpot win in Waukesha on Friday the 13th
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Is Friday the 13th an unlucky day? For one person in Waukesha, it was quite a lucky day with an All or Nothing jackpot win!
Good luck on Friday the 13th
What we know:
A winning $100,000 All or Nothing ticket was sold at Foxx View Lanes in Waukesha for the Friday, March 13 evening drawing. The ticket matched 0 of 11 numbers.
And it's not the first time a winning All or Nothing ticket was sold on Friday the 13th this year.
In February for the Friday, Feb. 13 midday drawing, a player matched 11 of 11 numbers to win the All or Nothing $100,000 top prize on a ticket purchased in Oshkosh.
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The ultimate Friday the 13th win in Wisconsin happened back on April 13, 2018, when a player won a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize.
All or Nothing
By the numbers:
All or Nothing is a Wisconsin-only Lotto game. The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1:352,716.
Drawings are held seven days a week, twice daily. Tickets must be purchased before 1:30 p.m. for the midday drawing and before 9 p.m. for the evening drawing.
Claiming the winnings
What we know:
Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 get a 2% "Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive," up to $100,000.
Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings.
Information on how to claim a prize is available on the Wisconsin Lottery website. Players can also see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery's mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.
The Source: The Wisconsin Lottery sent FOX the information and picture.