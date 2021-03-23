100+ WI Army Reserve soldiers get an emotional welcome home

Posters and waving and tears -- it was all part of the emotional welcome home more than 100 Army Reserve soldiers got when they arrived in Wisconsin on Tuesday, March 23.

"It was a long wait and we’re just happy that he’s home," said Samantha Schmitz.

996th Engineer Company returns home after tour in Middle East

The soldiers are part of the 996th Engineer Company which spent the last year providing construction expertise support to missions in the Middle East.

"I did a lot of work moving dirt, filling hescos, building stuff with that, and a lot of teardown too," said Clayton Maurer of Union Grove.

Advertisement

Clayton Maurer

The troops say it will be an adjustment coming back to the way the U.S. operates during the pandemic. But COVID-19 did not exclude the Army. One soldier worked in isolation facilities.

"Troops that came down with COVID, they would come and hang out with me for two weeks, ten days, depending on what the situation was," said Robert Theis of Sheboygan.

996th Engineer Company returns home after tour in Middle East

As most soldiers planned for their first move back, one met his son for the first time.

"It’s pretty heartwarming. Can’t really express the emotions," the soldier said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The soldiers are simply looking forward to time off at home.

Learn more about the 996th Engineer Company by visiting their Facebook page.