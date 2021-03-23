Expand / Collapse search

100+ WI Army Reserve soldiers get an emotional welcome home

By
Published 
Military
FOX6 News Milwaukee

100+ WI Army Reserve soldiers get an emotional welcome home

Posters and waving and tears -- it was all part of the emotional welcome home more than 100 Army Reserve soldiers got when they arrived in Wisconsin on March 23.&nbsp;

MILWAUKEE - Posters and waving and tears -- it was all part of the emotional welcome home more than 100 Army Reserve soldiers got when they arrived in Wisconsin on Tuesday, March 23. 

"It was a long wait and we’re just happy that he’s home," said Samantha Schmitz.

996th Engineer Company returns home after tour in Middle East

996th Engineer Company returns home after tour in Middle East

The soldiers are part of the 996th Engineer Company which spent the last year providing construction expertise support to missions in the Middle East. 

"I did a lot of work moving dirt, filling hescos, building stuff with that, and a lot of teardown too," said Clayton Maurer of Union Grove. 

Clayton Maurer

Clayton Maurer

The troops say it will be an adjustment coming back to the way the U.S. operates during the pandemic. But COVID-19 did not exclude the Army. One soldier worked in isolation facilities.

"Troops that came down with COVID, they would come and hang out with me for two weeks, ten days, depending on what the situation was," said Robert Theis of Sheboygan.

996th Engineer Company returns home after tour in Middle East

996th Engineer Company returns home after tour in Middle East

As most soldiers planned for their first move back, one met his son for the first time. 

"It’s pretty heartwarming. Can’t really express the emotions," the soldier said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The soldiers are simply looking forward to time off at home.

Learn more about the 996th Engineer Company by visiting their Facebook page.

MCSO unveils drone unit, newest tool in the fight against crime
slideshow

MCSO unveils drone unit, newest tool in the fight against crime

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has a new tool in the fight against crime. Deputies debuted their Drone Unit on Tuesday, March 23. 

Booze-to-go bills approved by Wisconsin Senate
slideshow

Booze-to-go bills approved by Wisconsin Senate

Booze-to-go will be easier to purchase in Wisconsin under a pair of bills passed Tuesday, March 23 by the state Senate.

New home for Bernie: Brewers unveil chalet at American Family Field
slideshow

New home for Bernie: Brewers unveil chalet at American Family Field

Bernie Brewer is the proud owner of a new Chalet at American Family Field -- unveiled on Tuesday, March 23.