'100 percent false': Prosecutor debunks social media posts that Ethan Crumbley is incompetent for trial

The Oakland County Prosecutor is trying to stop misinformation regarding the competency of accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley and says social media posts circulating aren't true.

Posts on social media started circulating on Monday, Dec. 27, that Crumbley was deemed incompetent for trial. FOX 2's Randy Wimbley spoke with someone from the prosecutor's office who said those posts are "100 percent false".

Crumbley isn't due back in court for another ten days - on January 7 - for a probable cause hearing. His original hearing on Dec. 13 was delayed due to both the prosecution and defense not able to process all the evidence in the shooting.

The prosector's office released a statement about the false posts:

"The office of the Oakland County Prosecutor has become aware of posts on social media claiming the Oxford High School shooting suspect has been deemed incompetent to stand trial. This is absolutely untrue. Please refrain from sharing inaccurate information."

Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley

What is Ethan Crumbley charged with?

Ethan Crumbley is accused of shooting and killing four students at Oxford High School on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

He was charged as an adult with four counts each of first degree murder one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while committing a felony in connection with the school shooting that killed four students and injured seven other people, including a teacher.

RELATED: Prosecutor 'doesn't have words' after watching Oxford High School video of teen suspect

Crumbley's charges were a novel approach from the prosecutor's office and made possible by a law enacted after the 9/11 attacks nearly 20 years.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were also charged in the shooting.

What were the Crumbley parents charged with?

Oakland County prosecutors claim that the parents Ethan was depressed before the shooting yet did nothing.

Prosecutors filed a brief that shared more details about the Crumbley family and circumstances of the shooting on Thursday, the day after the lawyers for James and Jennifer Crumbley asked to have their bonds lowered.

According to the brief, James and Jennifer knew their son was depressed. His only friend had moved away at the end of October, the family dog had died, and he was sadder than usual. Prosecutors allege that he sent his mother texts about his state of mind.

Ethan Crumbley also allegedly tortured baby animals and left a baby bird's head in a jar on his bedroom floor. Prosecutors allege he later put that jar in a school bathroom.

The day of the shooting, officials allege that Ethan Crumbley made drawings and wrote things on a test that concerned a teacher. Prosecutors shared those drawings in the brief.

A photo of a math test review shows drawings of a person with a gun, a gun, a bullet, and the words, "the thoughts won't stop," "video game this is," "help me," "blood everywhere," "my life is useless," "the world is dead," "I love my life so much!!!!," "OHS rocks!" "harmless act," and "we're all friends here."