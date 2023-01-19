Milwaukee 10-year-old accused of killing mom due in court

article

The Milwaukee 10-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing his mother over a virtual reality headset is due in court for a motion hearing Thursday, Jan. 19. He is charged as an adult.

An amended criminal complaint filed Dec. 8 charges the boy with first-degree reckless homicide, or, in the alternative, first-degree intentional homicide. Prosecutors say they'll pursue one or the other.

"We believe that both of the facts support either Count 1, or, in the alternative, Count 2," said Paul Dedinsky, Milwaukee County assistant district attorney.

Prosecutors said the boy shot and killed his mother at their home near 87th and Hemlock Nov. 21. He was initially placed with family after the incident, but they called police the next day with concerns and said he has rage issues.

Police said the boy later told them his mom wouldn't let him have a virtual reality headset and that he retrieved the gun because he was mad at her, and he ordered the headset the day after his mom's death.