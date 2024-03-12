1 shot, stabbed in Milwaukee, 24th and Wells, man arrested

article

One person was taken to the hospital after being shot and stabbed in Milwaukee on Tuesday, March 12.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. near 24th and Wells.

Police say the suspect shot and stabbed the victim during an argument. The victim, a 37-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

A 53-year-old man was arrested.

The investigation remains ongoing. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.