1 shot, stabbed in Milwaukee, 24th and Wells, man arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken to the hospital after being shot and stabbed in Milwaukee on Tuesday, March 12.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. near 24th and Wells. 

Police say the suspect shot and stabbed the victim during an argument. The victim, a 37-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

A 53-year-old man was arrested. 

The investigation remains ongoing. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.     