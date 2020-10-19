Uline seeks to fill warehouse positions, pay starts at $23/hour

Uline is seeking candidates for 60 competitive-paying warehouse positions at its facilities in Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie.

So it is hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Officials say competitive wages start at $23 per hour -- and include a $1,500 sign-on bonus paid in December.

Uline will be hosting socially distant, in-person interviews for warehouse positions. The interviews will follow CDC guidelines, requiring temperature checks for all participants, requiring physical distancing and sanitizing interview areas between interviews.

Advanced registration is required. Candidates can find more information and register by CLICKING HERE.

