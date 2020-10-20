Amazon’s Oak Creek fulfillment center is now open for business

Amazon’s new fulfillment center in Oak Creek is officially open for business.

Amazon Oak Creek

Amazon welcomed new employees inside of the 640,000 square-foot building for the first time on Sunday, Oct. 18 to celebrate its Day One of operation.

Cody Voegerl, Amazon Oak Creek Director of Operations, issued the following statement in a news release:

"We’re thrilled to officially open our doors and join the Oak Creek community. Amazon is a great place to work with highly competitive pay, benefits from day-one, and training programs for in-demand jobs. We’re proud of the great jobs we’re providing and the incredible staff we have on board."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Key Facts

Advertisement