Rummage-O-Rama in Waukesha

Wisconsin Rummage-o-Rama is back at the Waukesha Expo Center.

"It really is a treasure hunt."

The Rummage-o-Rama is a monthly, old-fashioned flea market hosted at the Waukesha Expo Center.

"There's hundreds of things to look at out here. You can see all kinds of different things," Michael Ranic, owner of Wisconsin Rummage-O-Rama.

He’s not kidding.

Crafts, antiques, collectibles, pretty much anything you could imagine has the possibility to be the next one-of-a-kind item to place in your home or gift for a loved one.

"You’re never going to find this much variety under one building. There really is something for everybody. I’m hard-pressed to think of why someone could walk in here and not buy something."

Renee Love has been a consistent Rummage-O-Rama vendor for a few years now.

She enjoys spinning her hand-made yarn and experiencing the camaraderie of the event every single month, something many say is what makes Rummage-o-Rama special.

"It feels like a family. I’ve known these people now going on 12 years," said Renee Love. "It's almost like a family. Some of these vendors have been with me eight, 100 years. I’ve known the vendors over the years because I used to vend. I got to know them and just went with it."

Whether you’re a consistent flea market shopper, or just want something to do on a cold day, the Rummage-o-Rama is always a great place to find your next treasure.

It’s open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, CLICK HERE.