Keeping kids busy this summer: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee is here to help





MILWAUKEE -- Keeping kids busy and active during the summer has never been more difficult, but the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee are here to help. Camps are open and Brian Kramp is showing how they’ve adapted during the pandemic.









About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee (website)



Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee has helped local kids and teens since 1887 when Annabell Cook Whitcomb transformed two basement rooms at Plymouth Church on Milwaukee’s east side into a Club for boys.





Today, we are the largest youth-serving agency in the city and have grown to be one of the largest Boys & Girls Clubs in the country.



Every day, thousands of Milwaukee’s youth stream through our doors and participate in academic and recreational programming. We provide safety and support during critical hours of the day as well as meals, strong role models, organized athletics and access to the arts. At the Clubs, there’s a way for every kid to get involved and learn something new.







