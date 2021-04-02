Expand / Collapse search

Future Forecaster: Meet 12-year-old Taylor

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11 mins ago
Future Forecaster
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Meet our latest Future Forecaster, Taylor

12-year-old Taylor from Racine County is our latest Future Forecaster.

MILWAUKEE - She wanted to be a Future Forecaster -- and that's exactly what FOX6 WakeUp News is helping her accomplish. Meet 12-year-old Taylor from Kansasville -- our latest Future Forecaster. 

FOX6 and Meteorologist Rob Haswell are looking for some smart, fun, outgoing and weather-loving kids to help with the weather forecasts Friday mornings on WakeUp News. If you have a 6 to 12-year-old child who is into weather and wants to show his or her stuff, then we want to hear from you!

CLICK HERE IF YOUR CHILD WOULD LIKE TO BE A FUTURE FORECASTER

Taylor tackles the forecast

Future Forecaster Taylor knocks it out of the park -- when she tackles the day's forecast.