No Kings 'Vote Early' events across Wisconsin Saturday: List

The Brief The organizers of the No Kings protests are hosting events this Saturday to encourage Wisconsinites to get out and vote. There is a main event in Milwaukee, as well as dozens of events across the Milwaukee area and State of Wisconsin. Election Day 2026 is on Tuesday, November 3.



The Milwaukee Coalition is hosting another event – No Kings: Vote Early – this Saturday, Oct. 17, in Milwaukee to inspire voters ahead of the upcoming election.

It's among many No Kings events scheduled for Wisconsin and across the country.

Wisconsin No Kings events

Local perspective:

The main event will be happening in Milwaukee at Cathedral Square Park from 2-5 p.m., but many other No Kings "Vote Early" events will be happening throughout Milwaukee and Wisconsin at large. Here are some other locations you can expect to find "Vote Early" events.

Voters will not be able to vote on site at these events, but information will be readily available on how attendees can go home and vote.

"No Kings" protest along Capitol Drive in Shorewood (Fox 6 / FOX6 News Milwaukee)

According to No Kings organizers, the "Vote Early" event will be a place to promote nonpartisan voter participation, bringing the community together, making plans to vote early, and helping voters understand their options on how to vote. This is in contrast to previous No Kings events, which were more focused on peaceful protesting.

All of these events are occurring on Saturday, Oct. 17 at varying times. You can RSVP to each of these events for more information.

Milwaukee area events:

Events in greater Wisconsin:

A full list of events going on throughout the Milwaukee area, State of Wisconsin, and neighboring states can be found here.

About No Kings and ‘Vote Early’

Dig deeper:

The No Kings theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country's democracy, according to a past press release from No Kings.

Ezra Levin, a member of Indivisible, which spearheaded the No Kings events, told The Associated Press that the March 2026 No Kings protests drew at least 8 million people across the country. The previous rallies drew about 5 million and 7 million participants respectively, according to Indivisible. This would make the protest one of the largest single-day protests in U.S. history.

According to the Mobilize mapped list by the No Kings organizers, there are at least 1,000 Vote Early events planned for Saturday. A full look at these events can be found here.

Earlier protests organized by 50501 have rallied against Trump and his former adviser, Elon Musk, who led Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency to cut federal spending.

The 2026 Midterm Election

Big picture view:

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. If you plan to vote on Election Day, you can locate your polling place here by entering your address. Your polling place will have its own hours.

If you have already submitted your absentee ballot, you can track its status by entering your full name and date of birth here. You can then see information such as if your ballot has been received yet or processed, when it was sent, and more.

You can read about upcoming deadlines involving registering to vote, filling out your ballot, receiving your ballot, and submitting your ballot here.

If you need more information about who and what is on your specific, local ballot this year, you can also get that information here by entering your address.

Further information about how your individual vote is counted is also available here. You can also learn about how results are reported in Wisconsin here. Even more additional information can be found across the My Vote Wisconsin website.