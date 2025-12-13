Milwaukee Weather -Dangerous cold over the weekend
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect through 10AM Sunday. Wind chills as low as -25 to -30 below zero are possible.
Dangerous wind chills can cause frostbite and hypothermia in less than 30 minutes. Stay inside if possible and limit time outside with exposed skin.
Temperatures gradually warm next week back into the 40s by Wednesday and Thursday. Many days will be breezy.
The next system to bring precipitation is on Thursday, but do to the warmer temperatures, it will favor rain.
Today: Bitter cold. Light snow. Wind chill: -10 to -15.
High: 6°
Wind: W 10-25
Tonight: Mostly clear. Very cold. Breezy
Low: -4°
Wind: NW 10-20
Sunday: Bitterly cold. Mostly sunny. Wind chill: -10 to -20.
High: 8°
Wind: NW 5-15
Monday: Partly sunny. Breezy and slightly warmer.
AM Low: 1° High: 24°
Wind: SW 5-15
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.
AM Low: 12° High: 36°
Wind: SW 5-15
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Mild and breezy.
AM Low: 29° High: 40°
Wind: W 10-20
Thursday: Chance rain. Breezy.
AM Low: 34° High: 40°
Wind: W 10-20
6-day planner
