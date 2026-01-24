Wisconsin winter weather: Lake effect snow starts Saturday night

article

The Brief The NWS issued a winter weather advisory for Racine and Kenosha counties Sunday. Lake effect snow will be possible Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon. Snow can cause low visibility and slippery travel.



The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Racine and Kenosha counties from 6 a.m. through 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 25.

As a massive storm system to our south begins to move east, winds will shift out of the northeast creating the potential for lake effect snow across localized areas in southeast Wisconsin. Even though Racine and Kenosha counties are under an advisory, Milwaukee County can also experience snowfall.

Snow totals are likely to be 1–2 inches with potential higher amounts of 2–4 inches along the lakeshore. If the snow band persists for a longer time over these areas, higher amounts of snow are possible.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Sunday 2AM

The lake effect snow will begin to develop over Lake Michigan Saturday night and begin to shift west toward Wisconsin by early Sunday morning. There is a small chance that the band stays over the lake, which would limit snowfall accumulations.

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

What is the FOX Model?

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media