Wisconsin winter weather: Lake effect snow starts Saturday night
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Racine and Kenosha counties from 6 a.m. through 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 25.
As a massive storm system to our south begins to move east, winds will shift out of the northeast creating the potential for lake effect snow across localized areas in southeast Wisconsin. Even though Racine and Kenosha counties are under an advisory, Milwaukee County can also experience snowfall.
Snow totals are likely to be 1–2 inches with potential higher amounts of 2–4 inches along the lakeshore. If the snow band persists for a longer time over these areas, higher amounts of snow are possible.
Sunday 2AM
The lake effect snow will begin to develop over Lake Michigan Saturday night and begin to shift west toward Wisconsin by early Sunday morning. There is a small chance that the band stays over the lake, which would limit snowfall accumulations.
