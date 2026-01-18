Wisconsin winter weather: Dangerous Arctic cold, wind chills well below zero

article

The Brief Dangerous cold early week: A Cold Weather Advisory runs through Monday morning with wind chills 20 to 30 below zero , then remaining in the teens below zero into Tuesday. Light snow, added impacts: 1 to 2 inches of snow Sunday afternoon and evening, with blowing and drifting snow possible late Sunday night into Monday. Cold pattern holds: Another snow chance Tuesday night into Wednesday, followed by additional Arctic air late this week, potentially colder than earlier in the week.



Southern Wisconsin is heading into a prolonged stretch of dangerous winter cold, with Arctic air, biting wind chills, and periodic snow chances shaping the forecast through the end of the work week.

More snow first, then cold

What we know:

The National Weather Service has issued a cold weather advisory from 3 a.m. to noon Monday for the entire FOX6 viewing area and beyond. Most of the state, including the Milwaukee, Green Bay and Madison metro areas are under the advisory. During this time, wind chills are expected to plunge to 20 to 30 below zero, cold enough to cause frostbite on exposed skin in just a few minutes.

The National Weather Service has also issued a winter weather advisory for all of southeastern Wisconsin from 6 p.m. Sunday to 12 p.m. Monday.

Light snow is also expected Sunday afternoon and evening, with 1 to 2 inches of fluffy accumulation across southern Wisconsin. While totals are modest, gusty northwest winds late Sunday night into Monday may cause blowing and drifting snow, especially on north–south roads and in open areas. Slick spots and brief reductions in visibility are possible, particularly for the Monday morning commute.

Some blowing and drifting snow may linger into Monday, even after snowfall ends.

What’s driving the cold

Big picture view:

An Arctic cold front moving through the region Sunday evening ushers in a much colder air mass that will remain locked in place for much of the week. This pattern favors repeated shots of cold air, gusty northwest winds, and occasional fast-moving "clipper" systems that can bring light snow.

Even after the advisory expires Monday at midday, conditions remain harsh. Wind chills stay in the teens below zero Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning, with daytime highs struggling in the single digits to low teens. Outdoor workers, students waiting for buses, and anyone spending extended time outside should plan accordingly.

Wisconsin is far from alone in dealing with this wintry blast. Most of the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes states are under one form of advisory or warning as of this publication.

Next snow chance, then another Arctic push

What's next:

Looking ahead, Tuesday night into Wednesday currently has the best signal for more widespread snow, though confidence in exact placement and totals remains low. Behind that system, another surge of Arctic air is expected Wednesday night into Thursday.

By late week into next weekend, forecasts suggest yet another reinforcing blast of cold, potentially colder than earlier in the week, even if snowfall remains limited.

Cold weather safety reminders

What you can do:

Dress in layers and cover exposed skin, including hands, face, and ears

Limit time outdoors when wind chills are dangerously low

Keep pets indoors as much as possible

Check on neighbors who may be vulnerable to the extreme cold

Bottom line: Snowfall won’t be the headline-maker this week, the cold air will. Wisconsin remains locked in a true mid-winter Arctic pattern, with dangerous wind chills early in the week and repeated cold reinforcements through Friday.

