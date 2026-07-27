The Brief A NWS storm survey team has confirmed damage from a tornado with at least EF-2 wind speeds in Menasha on Monday. The EF-2 rating means the storm had peak winds ranging from 111 mph to 135 mph. City officials and agencies have asked the public not to travel into Menasha at this time unless it is an emergency.



A National Weather Service storm survey team has confirmed damage from a tornado with at least EF-2 wind speeds in Menasha on Monday, July 27. The EF-2 rating means the storm had peak winds ranging from 111 mph to 135 mph.

Tornado damage

Local perspective:

Severe storms destroyed homes, downed trees and knocked out power to thousands of people in the Fox Valley, particularly the north end of Lake Winnebago.

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The NWS said a radar-confirmed tornado swept through Winnebago County before moving over Lake Winnebago and toward Fond du Lac County at around 12:25 p.m.

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Emergency response

What they're saying:

Menasha sustained significant damage, including downed trees and power lines that have blocked emergency responders from surveying the situation and providing help to those who need it in a timely manner.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, whose county includes most of Appleton, said he did not have confirmation on fatalities or injuries, but said there was "extensive and severe damage" and warned residents that it is not safe to travel.

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"Stay put if possible," he said. "Check on loved ones and neighbors."

The Menasha Police Department, Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue and other agencies have asked the public not to travel into Menasha at this time unless it is an emergency.

Appleton city officials said it has fully mobilized all public safety departments after the tornado-warned storms.

Storm damage shelters

What you can do:

The City of Menasha said transportation to an emergency shelter is available at the former Shopko parking lot on Midway Road. Shelter is available at Christ the Rock Community Church, and there is a charging center at Neenah Calvary Bible Church.

City officials said anyone going to a shelter should bring necessary medications, medical equipment, identification, phone chargers and essential personal items. Residents are also asked to limit water use until further notice.