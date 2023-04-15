SE Wisconsin storms, snow possible this weekend

article

Southeast Wisconsin has been lucky with calm and warm weather during the second week of April. All good things must come to an end, and we will experience that this weekend.

From storms to snow, Wisconsin can see it all within a 48-hour period. Due to warmer air ahead of this frontal system, central and southern Wisconsin can experience scattered rain and storms late Saturday, April 15, through early Sunday, April 16. The larger threat for severe storms will remain off to the south near St. Louis to the Gulf Coast.

There is a small chance of an isolated strong to severe storm in Wisconsin. Luckily, the risk is marginal, meaning lower chances for severe storms on the official scale that the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) releases daily.

However, if a storm does gain strength with the passing of a low, strong winds and hail can occur, potentially prompting a severe thunderstorm warning if necessary.

Activity will remain isolated during the peak heating hours Saturday afternoon, 3-4 p.m.

As the cold front and center of the low pressure get closer Saturday night, additional rain and storms will sweep through. Activity should remain light heading into Sunday morning near sunrise.

Winter-like temperatures and snow will move in behind a low pressure system Sunday night into Monday. This is prompting a winter storm watch for northwestern areas in Wisconsin from Sunday, April 16, through early Monday, April 17.

Even though southeast Wisconsin isn't included in this watch, we will see snow during this timeframe. Wet snow will be heavy at times, creating reduced visibility as the primary threat Sunday night into the Monday morning commute.

Due to the warm temperatures we have had, pavement and ground temps remain too warm for any major accumulations to occur. That being said, light snow could accumulate on grassy and/or elevated surfaces. Isolated slush on roads is possible for a short duration.

Cold air behind this system will keep high temps in the 30s on Monday with wind chills in the 20s.