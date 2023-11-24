Chance of snow Sunday; what to expect and when

article

A low to our south gives most of southeast Wisconsin a chance of getting 1-2 inches of snow Sunday morning, Nov. 26. Snowfall rates could be moderate at times, but light snow is looking likely.

As the system moves through, higher totals will be possible from Lake Geneva to Rockford where 2-plus inches will be possible.

Beginning early Sunday morning, we expect radar to already be quite full of snow. Temperatures will be hovering right around freezing with the coldest and driest air staying in the northwest part of the state.

SkyVision Plus for Sunday morning, Nov. 26

SkyVision Plus for Sunday afternoon, Nov. 26

During the morning period is when we expect a majority of the accumulation.

By Sunday afternoon, snow begins to taper off. Still, patchy light snow is possible, but a majority of the system will have passed to Michigan. What will take its place is colder air and gusty winds that'll make Monday especially winter-like.