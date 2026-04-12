Wisconsin severe weather risk: Rounds of heavy rain, strong storms this week

article

The Brief Several days of strong to severe storms are possible across Wisconsin this week. All hazards are possible, with a higher threat of flooding. Daily temperatures will stay in the 70s with muggy dew points.



A warm front positioned north of Wisconsin through Thursday morning will help provide a favorable environment for strong to severe storms every day as a series of low pressure systems move through.

Since the Milwaukee area is way south of the front, strong southwesterly winds will transport very warm air into the state where high temperatures can reach the 70s almost every day.

This will be 20°F to 25°F warmer than average for this time of year. Record high temperatures are in the 80s, which we should stay beneath.

In addition to the warm air, a southerly wind will also bring more moisture, increasing dew points into the low 60s and making it feel more like summer outside.

The Storm Prediction Center has put Wisconsin under threat for all types of hazards: damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and flooding, for Monday night into early Tuesday.

The risk for stronger storms is more favorable in southern Wisconsin on Tuesday, especially in the afternoon and evening hours for all hazards.

There is even a risk for a third day in a row for southern Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Even though our area is in an outlook for severe storms multiple days in a row, activity will not be continuous.

Heavy rain and storms will come in waves or rounds. In fact, most of the storms will develop during the afternoon and evening hours.

By the end of the week, portions of southeast Wisconsin can experience one to three inches of rain. That can cause flooding in lower areas as well as river flooding.

April 2026 has been the wettest start to the month on record so far with a surplus of three inches.

If you are in a flood-prone area, it is important to make sure your sump pump is working. The FOX6 Weather Experts will be tracking all storms that move through. Be weather aware this week.