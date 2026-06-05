Tornado warnings for Dodge, Fond du Lac counties expire

The Brief The NWS issued a tornado warning for parts of southeast Wisconsin on Friday. FOX6 offers a variety of weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season.



The National Weather Service and FOX6 Weather Experts tracked severe weather in southeast Wisconsin on Friday night.

Latest updates

9:50 p.m.:

A tornado warning for northwest Dodge County and southwest Fond du Lac County expired.

9:28 p.m.:

The NWS issued a tornado warning for northwest Dodge County and southwest Fond du Lac County until 10:15 p.m. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted near Markesan, west of Waupun.

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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