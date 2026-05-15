Wisconsin severe thunderstorm watch into Saturday morning
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of southeast Wisconsin late Friday night. It remains in effect until 5 a.m. on Saturday, May 16.
The watch covers Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Walworth and Waukesha counties. Storms could produce gusty wind and hail.
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Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
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Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.