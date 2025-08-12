Wisconsin severe thunderstorm warning expires Tuesday morning

article

The Brief The NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of southeast Wisconsin. During the warning, 60 mph wind gusts are possible. There could be damage to roofs, siding and trees.



The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

5:55 a.m. update

A severe thunderstorm warning impacts portions of Dodge, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Waukesha and Washington counties until 6:45 a.m. During the warning, 60 mph wind gusts are possible. There could be damage to roofs, siding and trees.

