Wisconsin heat advisory Tuesday into Wednesday; what to expect

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The Brief The NWS issued a heat advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin. The advisory runs from noon Tuesday until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Hot temperatures and high humidity could lead to heat-related illness.



The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin starting at noon Tuesday, July 14. The advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 15.

The advisory impacts Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties.

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Heat advisory

What's next:

During the advisory, heat index values could reach up to 102 degrees. Hot temperatures and high humidity could lead to heat-related illness.

While the heat dome will bring back high temperatures and moisture content, it impacts many areas in the upper Great Plains and Midwest.

Heat exhaustion, heat stroke

What you can do:

Heat indices this high mean that you need to take extreme caution when spending time outside.

The NWS recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned spaces and out of the sun, and checking in on relatives and neighbors during the heat advisory. Possible heat stroke, cramps, or exhaustion can occur during this time.

If you do have to go outside, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothes, limit strenuous activities to the early morning and evening hours and take action if you experience symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

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