Wisconsin braces for severe storms Friday, early Saturday

The Brief Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected across Wisconsin Friday night and Saturday morning. Temperatures will surge into the upper 50s ahead of the storm system. Severe storms are possible.



Another round of thunderstorms will move through southern Wisconsin on Friday afternoon and evening as warm, moist air surges north on a strong low-level jet.

Threat for severe weather

What we know:

Several rounds of heavier rain can be expected as moisture levels climb. Precipitable water values (the total atmospheric water vapor in a vertical column) are near 1.3 inches, which is a moderate to high reading and represents ample fuel for storms and downpours.

Because the ground remains frozen in many areas, rainfall will run off quickly and could lead to localized urban and small stream flooding. A temporary lull in the activity is possible Friday evening before the next round of storms develops.

Overnight Friday, a line of stronger storms will organize along a developing low pressure system near the Mississippi River. Forecast models suggest a fast moving line of storms could sweep across southern Wisconsin late between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. With strong wind shear and increasing instability in place, a few storms may become severe with damaging winds the primary threat, along with the possibility of isolated tornadoes.

A cold front will move through early Saturday morning, bringing an end to the storms and pushing the system quickly toward the Great Lakes.

Cold front arrives Saturday

What we know:

A cold front trailing the storm system is expected to sweep through Wisconsin early Saturday morning. Rain will gradually end behind the front as the system moves toward the Great Lakes and eastern Canada.

Despite the frontal passage, temperatures will remain relatively mild for early March with southwest winds returning Sunday and early next week.

Higher risk farther south

Dig deeper:

The same system is expected to produce significant severe weather across parts of the central United States.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of the southern and central Plains in the lower to mid-Missouri Valley under an Enhanced Risk for severe storms Friday and Friday night. Storms there have a higher chance of producing large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

A powerful mid-level jet and strong wind shear will create favorable conditions for severe storms across that region during the afternoon and evening.