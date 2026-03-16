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Wisconsin blizzard warning: Share pictures from your neighborhood

By
Published  March 16, 2026 5:43am CDT
Winter Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee

The Brief

    • A blizzard hit Wisconsin, and FOX6 wants to see pics from your neighborhood.
    • FOX6 offers a variety of weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season.

MILWAUKEE - A blizzard warning was in effect for all of southeast Wisconsin from Sunday into Monday, and FOX6 News wants to see what it looks like in your neighborhood.

Photo gallery: See and submit pictures

What you can do:

FOX6 will collect your pictures and add them to our gallery below. You can also submit photos via the FOX6 Storm Center app; just snap a picture and click the SUBMIT button on the menu of the app. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Photos may be shared on FOX6 News and FOX LOCAL, too.

>>BUILD IN MEGAPHONE, ADD IT HERE>>

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:  

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

What is the FOX Model?

What is the FOX Model?

What is the FOX Model?

FOX Weather Expert Tom Wachs explains the value of the FOX Model for our team -- and our viewers.

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

Winter WeatherWisconsinNewsSevere Weather