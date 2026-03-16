Wisconsin blizzard warning: Share pictures from your neighborhood

The Brief A blizzard hit Wisconsin, and FOX6 wants to see pics from your neighborhood. FOX6 offers a variety of weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season.



A blizzard warning was in effect for all of southeast Wisconsin from Sunday into Monday, and FOX6 News wants to see what it looks like in your neighborhood.

Photo gallery: See and submit pictures

What you can do:

FOX6 will collect your pictures and add them to our gallery below. You can also submit photos via the FOX6 Storm Center app; just snap a picture and click the SUBMIT button on the menu of the app.

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Photos may be shared on FOX6 News and FOX LOCAL, too.

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FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

What is the FOX Model?

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media