Winter weather advisory begins 3 p.m. Thursday, ends 6 a.m. Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of southeastern Wisconsin. The advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 to 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25. Track changes anytime in the FOX6 Weather forecast.

The advisory was issued for the following counties: Dodge County, Jefferson County, Kenosha County, Milwaukee County, Ozaukee County, Racine County, Sheboygan County, Walworth County, Washington County, Waukesha County.

According to the National Weather Service, total snow accumulations for the lakeshore counties of 2 to 5 inches. For counties further inland, total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches.

