Southeast Wisconsin winter storm watch; snow, ice, dangerous wind gusts

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The Brief Saturday night: Snow develops across southern Wisconsin as the storm begins moving in. Sunday: Wintry mix possible, including sleet and freezing rain, especially north of I-94. Sunday night–Monday: Changeover to heavy snow with strong winds and blowing snow



A winter storm could bring a messy mix of snow, ice and strong winds to Wisconsin this weekend, with significant impacts potentially lasting into Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from 7 p.m. Saturday through 4 p.m. Monday for much of the state.

While the exact track remains uncertain, the setup could produce a prolonged period of winter weather with changing precipitation types and hazardous travel.

Additionally, a high wind warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Friday for all of southeast Wisconsin.

Storm arrives Saturday night

What we know:

The storm is expected to begin developing across southern Wisconsin Saturday evening as warmer air surges northward ahead of an approaching low pressure system. Snow will likely develop first across much of the area.

As the storm intensifies overnight Saturday into Sunday, warmer air aloft may push into parts of southern Wisconsin. That could lead to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain, especially along and north of Interstate 94. Ice building up on power lines can cause widespread power outages. Some areas may also briefly see rain mix in farther south.

This phase of the storm could produce accumulating ice in parts of the FOX 6 viewing area, which would increase the risk for slippery roads and cause power outages as ice builds on trees and power lines.

Snow and wind increase Sunday night

What we know:

Later Sunday, colder air is expected to wrap back into the system. That should change precipitation back to moderate to heavy snow Sunday evening into Monday, with snow potentially lingering through much of the day Monday.

Strong winds will accompany the storm, and those winds could create areas of blowing snow. Visibility could drop below a quarter mile at times when heavier snow bands develop.

The combination of heavy snow and strong winds may produce near-blizzard conditions in localized areas, especially where snow falls consistently.

Travel could become very difficult

Dig deeper:

If the storm develops as expected, travel conditions could deteriorate quickly late this weekend. Travel could become very difficult or even impossible at times, with blowing snow and icy roads likely.

Strong winds combined with the weight of snow and ice may also bring down tree branches and power lines, potentially causing sporadic power outages.

Forecast uncertainty remains

Dig deeper:

While confidence is increasing that a significant storm will impact the region, several important details are still uncertain. Small changes in the track of the storm could dramatically affect snowfall totals and where the heaviest ice develops.

The FOX 6 Weather Experts are also monitoring the potential for what's known as a dry slot wrapping into the storm, which could temporarily reduce precipitation in parts of southern Wisconsin before snow returns on the back side of the storm.

Areas farther north in Wisconsin currently have the highest confidence for heavier snowfall, while locations near the Illinois border may see more mixing and lower snow totals.

What happens next

What's next:

Conditions should gradually improve Monday evening as the storm pulls away, and high pressure moves into the region.

You are strongly encouraged to monitor updated forecasts over the next 24 to 48 hours, as winter storm watches are often upgraded to warnings as confidence increases.