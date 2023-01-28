Winter storm warning for 5 counties through Sunday morning
MILWAUKEE - A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for five Wisconsin counties from 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, through 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.
The National Weather Service says there is a significant threat to property or life in Kenosha County, Milwaukee County, Ozaukee County, Racine County and Walworth County. The rest of the area remains under a winter weather advisory.
Impacts: Plan on traveling in slippery road conditions. Scattered blowing and drifting may be possible Saturday night in early Sunday morning with increasing winds, especially in open areas.
Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast for frequent updates.
