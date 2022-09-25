Tropical Storm Ian forecast to rapidly intensify into hurricane today, significant threat eyes Florida

Tropical Storm Ian is gaining strength in the Caribbean Sea, and much of the Florida Peninsula and Panhandle are included in the cone of uncertainty for what could become a major hurricane in the coming days.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Saturday for all 67 counties ahead of the impacts of Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to rapidly strengthen throughout the day.

Rapid intensification is a term used for tropical cyclones (tropical depressions, tropical storms and hurricanes) that intensify at a rapid pace. According to the National Hurricane Center, rapid intensification occurs when a tropical cyclone's maximum sustained winds increase by at least 35 mph in a 24-hour period .

Here's everything the FOX Forecast Center knows about this significant threat to the southeastern U.S. next week.

Where is Tropical Storm Ian?

As of Sunday morning , Tropical Storm Ian was in the Caribbean Sea and centered about 345 miles south-southeast of the Cayman Islands and about 625 miles away from the western tip of Cuba.

Ian had maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph and was moving west-northwest at 12 mph.

The Hurricane Hunters have several missions scheduled for Tropical Storm Ian to collect data that will be used to help meteorologists refine their forecasts.

Tracking Tropical Storm Ian.(FOX Weather)

Where are watches and warnings in effect?

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for Grand Cayman.

A Hurricane Warning means that winds of at least 74 mph are possible within the alerted area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical storm-force winds (39-plus mph), conditions that make preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the extreme western providences of Cuba.

A Tropical Storm Watch was issued for Little Cayman and Cayman Brac, and the Cuban provinces of La Habana, Mayabeque and Matanzas. That includes the city of Havana.

No watches or warnings have been issued for any parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Current watches and warnings in effect for Tropical Storm Ian.(FOX Weather)

What is the forecast for Tropical Storm Ian?

Significant intensification of Tropical Storm Ian is expected over the next few days.

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows Ian becoming a hurricane later on Sunday or Sunday night, and it could be at or near major-hurricane strength ( Category 3 or stronger ) Monday or Monday night before it reaches western Cuba.

By the middle of the workweek, the future hurricane is expected to be located somewhere between the eastern Gulf of Mexico and the general vicinity of the Florida Peninsula, possibly with winds greater than 120 mph.

This would make Ian a Category 3 or stronger hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

The projected path and intensity of Tropical Storm Ian.(FOX Weather)

"We are confident that the track is going to move over Cuba, but once it slowly starts to drift over to the Sunshine State, that is where the models, the spread is growing with continued intensity," FOX Weather meteorologist Jason Frazer said. "Now, we are very confident that this is going to be a hurricane by the time it impacts the United States. But, could it impact those of you in Tampa? Could it impact those of you in Tallahassee? Or could we even potentially see the eye crossing over the Alabama and Florida border? That is what we keep going back and forth with over here."

Warm water and relaxed wind shear over the northwest Caribbean Sea and the southern Gulf of Mexico is expected to allow the system to quickly strengthen into a major hurricane.

"There's a lot of fuel in the Gulf of Mexico. The average temperature is about 87 degrees, and the maximum water temperature is about 89 degrees," Frazer said, "That is just fuel for these hurricanes. Hurricanes love temperatures that are in excess of 80 degrees and low wind shear. And there is no wind shear happening right now in the Gulf of Mexico."

Ian will move into an area containing an abundant supply of deep, warm waters.(FOX Weather)

Water temperatures in this part of the Caribbean Sea are in the upper 80s, which is a couple of degrees above average, providing ample fuel for this system to intensify over the coming days.

However, one inhibiting factor could be land interaction with Cuba early next week before it reaches the Gulf of Mexico toward the middle of the week

What are the expected impacts of Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean?

Hurricane conditions are expected to reach Grand Cayman by early Monday, with tropical storm conditions expected in the region by Sunday night.

Tropical storm conditions are possible on Little Cayman and Cayman Brac by Sunday night or early Monday.

Hurricane conditions are possible inside the Hurricane Watch area in Cuba by Monday night or early Tuesday, and tropical storm conditions are possible by late Monday.

Tropical storm conditions are possible within the Tropical Storm Watch area in Cuba Monday night and Tuesday.

What threat will Tropical Storm Ian pose to Florida and the US Gulf Coast?

Tropical Storm Ian is predicted to be steered in the general direction of the eastern Gulf of Mexico and could be near the Florida Peninsula by the middle or end of the workweek.

An overwhelming majority of computer forecast models suggest the storm will likely be a hurricane as it tracks toward the mainland U.S.

Each yellow line on the map depicts a different computer forecast model solution.

Each yellow line on the map depicts a different computer forecast model solution.(FOX Weather)

However, forecasts for newly developed tropical cyclones are challenging, so don't be surprised if the forecast for Tropical Storm Ian undergoes several changes – some of which could be significant – over the coming days.

The storm-track guidance from the various computer forecast models currently ranges from the eastern Gulf of Mexico to near or off Florida's Atlantic coast, so everyone in this general zone should begin their preparations now in the event of a potential hurricane strike next week.

For now, it appears at least 1 to 3 inches of rain will fall in the Florida Keys and South Florida through Tuesday morning, with localized amounts up to 5 inches possible.

The various colors on the map indicate the confidence level in the track of Ian.(FOX Weather)

Beyond Ian's expected impact on Florida, the hurricane will then either move inland somewhere over the southeastern U.S., or it could track near or along portions of the Eastern Seaboard late next week and into the weekend.

So the bottom line is that it's still too early to know exactly where Tropical Storm Ian is heading, but know that there is a growing threat of a major hurricane impacting the southeastern U.S. around the middle of next week, followed by potential impacts spreading northward into other portions of the eastern U.S. by the end of the week.

Florida's emergency management agency is advising residents to prepare for the coming storm now. Floridians can check their evacuation zone by typing in their address into an interactive map .

The FOX Forecast Center will be keeping a close eye on this system as it strengthens and tracks across the Caribbean in the days ahead.

