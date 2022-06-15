Tornado watch Wednesday, thunderstorm-related wind damage likely

article

A tornado watch has been issued for most of southeastern Wisconsin, effective 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 15.

While the watch is in effect, tornadoes will be possible in Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties.

Thunderstorm-related wind damage is likely.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

FOX Weather app

MAPS AND RADAR

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 WEATHER IN SOCIAL MEDIA