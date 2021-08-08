Tornado near Boscobel, no injuries reported

Residents of Grant County are cleaning up debris Sunday after a tornado touched down near Boscobel destroying or damaging homes and farm outbuildings.

Initial damage assessments by fire departments in the area indicate six homes were destroyed, five had major damage and ten had minor damage from the storm that hit Saturday night.

As for barns and sheds, 11 outbuildings were destroyed, ten received major damage and two had minor damage.

No injuries have been reported, and no residents have requested shelter, according to Grant County Emergency Management. Volunteers were helping clean up the area Sunday afternoon.

The tornado touched down near the Boscobel city limits and traveled southeast roughly four miles, according to initial reports.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Crews from the National Weather Service surveyed the damage and determined this was an EF-3.

NWS officials said a second tornado hit southeast of Boscobel in Highland, Wis., rated an EF-1, producing damage along hail the size of tennis balls.